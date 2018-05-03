Delta Corper Welcomes Conjoined Twins (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Delta Corper Welcomes Conjoined Twins (Photo)

A conjoined set of twin baby boys were, on Wednesday, born at the Oghara Teaching Hospital, Delta State. According to Aledeh, Their father is Youth Corp member while their mother is a full-time housewife. Scans so far have revealed the babies have two kidneys, two hearts but one liver.

