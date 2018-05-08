Delta Govt. to spend over N1bn on health facilities rehabilitation — Commissioner — Nigeria Today

Delta Govt. to spend over N1bn on health facilities rehabilitation — Commissioner

Delta Government says it will spend over N1 billion on the rehabilitation of secondary and primary healthcare facilities under its contributory health scheme, to ensure adequate service delivery in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, made this known on Tuesday in Asaba at the ongoing 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing organised by the Ministry of Information.

Ononye said that N400 million was approved for the rehabilitation of the state secondary health facilities while N375 million was earmarked for primary facilities.

He also said that N300 million was set aside for the completion of work at the Asaba Central Hospital.

The commissioner added that the ministry had refurbished five ambulances as part of efforts to revamp the State Ambulance Services.

He said that the ambulance scheme, when operational, would cover Asaba, Warri, Eku, Abraka, Ughelli and Agbor, among others.

According to him, the scheme is designed to ensure immediate response to convey accident victims to the nearest health facility.

He said that the state government programme on health was all embracing, adding that boat ambulances had also been deployed to riverine communities, to ensure total health coverage in the state.

“In the creeks, we have boat ambulance; we intend to revive the riverine doctors to move from community to community to deliver healthcare to the people.

“Government has approved about N30 million for renovation and N60 million for equipping the health facility in Bomadi.”

He said that the free medicare for pregnant women and children under the age of five had been subsummed into the state Contributory Health Scheme under the vulnerable groups programme.

Ononye said that the government would pay the bills of the recently delivered conjoined twins at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara.

He said that the state government was partnering with various agencies and organisations to build its health facilities for effective service delivery.

“We signed a memorandum of understanding with Instrat Global Health Solutions for a pilot project on digitisation of health data in primary and secondary health facilities.

“Our partnership with other private and public sectors have led to various degrees of infrastructural repairs and new facilities being built by the partners.

“Recently, we partnered the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to train over 300 teachers on the danger of drug abuse and the need to form drug free clubs in secondary schools.

“The state government, in order to curb the menace of drug abuse, has also approved the building of two rehabilitations centres in Warri and Agbor,” he said.

The post Delta Govt. to spend over N1bn on health facilities rehabilitation — Commissioner appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

