Deltans urged to rally round Okowa for 2nd term — Nigeria Today

By Jimitota Onoyume

Niger Delta Peace Campaign for Development Network  has called on Deltans to rally round Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term to enable him complete the good work he has started in almost all communities in the state.

Coordinator of the group, Mr Fullpower Bussa, who spoke in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, noted that Governor Okowa had transformed all parts of the state since he assumed office.

He said despite the challenges of recession in the country when he assumed office, the governor   has been regular with payment of salaries, noting that projects were going on smoothly  in several communities  with many commissioned already.

“Okowa  is truly the Ekwueme of Delta politics. He works his promise to the state. We have all been wondering how the governor has been able to carry on with the projects he is executing in several communities in the state despite the drop in the state’s resources.

“Recently, he went round the three Warri local government areas commissioning projects started by his administration. As a group, we are calling on all Deltans to rally round the governor for a second term. He needs all our support to complete all ongoing projects in the state,” Fullpower said

 

The post Deltans urged to rally round Okowa for 2nd term appeared first on Vanguard News.

