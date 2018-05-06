 Departing Wenger to become world’s highest earning manager? — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Departing Wenger to become world’s highest earning manager?

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports, Uganda, World | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has received an enormous contract offer from China that would make him the highest paid manager in the world, according to reports.

The Frenchman announced his decision to leave the Emirates at the end of the season after a 22-year reign last week, and there had been suggestions that he would move behind-thescenes into a director of football role at PSG.

The unnamed Super League club has told Wenger that they will pay him more than the £24m-a-year deal Marcello Lippi currently takes home.

Lippi, who is manager of the Chinese national team, is the highest-paid coach in the world, with the Premier League’s highest earner, Pep Guardiola, some way behind on £16m.

Wenger earns £8m a year at Arsenal. He is believed to be weighing up the Chinese offer but would rather hold out and wait for an approach from a club in France or Spain.

The post Departing Wenger to become world’s highest earning manager? appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.