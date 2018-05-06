Departing Wenger to become world’s highest earning manager? — Nigeria Today

Departing Wenger to become world’s highest earning manager?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has received an enormous contract offer from China that would make him the highest paid manager in the world, according to reports.

The Frenchman announced his decision to leave the Emirates at the end of the season after a 22-year reign last week, and there had been suggestions that he would move behind-thescenes into a director of football role at PSG.

The unnamed Super League club has told Wenger that they will pay him more than the £24m-a-year deal Marcello Lippi currently takes home.

Lippi, who is manager of the Chinese national team, is the highest-paid coach in the world, with the Premier League’s highest earner, Pep Guardiola, some way behind on £16m.

Wenger earns £8m a year at Arsenal. He is believed to be weighing up the Chinese offer but would rather hold out and wait for an approach from a club in France or Spain.

If class was a person, it be Arsene Wenger. pic.twitter.com/FXm1qHBdSN — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) May 1, 2018

WATCH: “There is no other way to manage a club of this stature than to think that my life depends on what is going on here.” Arsene Wenger says next @Arsenal manager needs to make the club their priority: https://t.co/VtulQ8bwzL pic.twitter.com/e1GzQs2ndt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 4, 2018

Each player’s personal message for Arsene Wenger on display at The Armoury. #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/QvTQ1Ds4C0 — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) May 5, 2018

Arsenal have announced their plans for Arsene Wenger’s final home game in charge of Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/fWJaHvHfne — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) May 3, 2018

