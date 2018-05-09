 Devraj Sanyal on the jury of 'Midem Artist Accelerator' for the 2nd year in Cannes - BW Businessworld — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Devraj Sanyal on the jury of ‘Midem Artist Accelerator’ for the 2nd year in Cannes – BW Businessworld

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gadget

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Devraj Sanyal on the jury of 'Midem Artist Accelerator' for the 2nd year in Cannes
BW Businessworld
Now in its fourth year, the MAA has a solid track record for bringing rising talent to a wider global audience. Following the 2017 edition, participating artistsBE CHARLOTTEsigned to Columbia Deutschland/Sony Music Germany whileIRIS GOLDsigned a global
SA in finals of Midem artist acceleratorGadget

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.