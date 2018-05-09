Digitisation Helps APM Terminals Pipavav - Maritime Professional — Nigeria Today

Digitisation Helps APM Terminals Pipavav – Maritime Professional
|
Maritime Professional
|
Digitisation Helps APM Terminals Pipavav
Maritime Professional
With more than 500 trucks per day passing through the gates at APM Terminals Pipavav, even the smallest efficiency improvement quickly adds up to 100s of hours saved per day. The terminal's latest digital solution also offers significant environmental …
Terminal operator seeks safety at ports
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!