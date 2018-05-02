DIno Melaye Arraigned In Stretcher Before Magistrate Court — Nigeria Today

DIno Melaye Arraigned In Stretcher Before Magistrate Court

The Police, today, arraigned Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State before a magistrate court in Wuse zone 2 Abuja.

Dino was brought to the court on a stretcher by the police. The court has granted him bail in the sum of N90 million.

