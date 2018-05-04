Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals how Buhari, police allegedly tried to kill Senator [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals how Buhari, police allegedly tried to kill Senator [VIDEO]
Asari Dokubo, ex-militant leader has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has marked Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye for death. Dokubo claimed that Buhari arranged with the police to push the lawmaker out of a moving van. Recall that Melaye was alleged to have jumped off a moving police van in Abuja conveying him to Lokoja […]
