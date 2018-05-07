Dino Melaye cannot pretend forever – Dogara — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye cannot pretend forever – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogare, has said that even if the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, is pretending, he cannot pretend forever. Dogara said this while addressing State House correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also attended the meeting and spoke with […]

Dino Melaye cannot pretend forever – Dogara

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

