Dino Melaye cannot pretend forever – Dogara — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye cannot pretend forever – Dogara
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogare, has said that even if the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, is pretending, he cannot pretend forever. Dogara said this while addressing State House correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also attended the meeting and spoke with […]
Dino Melaye cannot pretend forever – Dogara
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!