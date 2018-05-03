Dino Melaye denied Bail by Kogi Court, to Remain in Custody for 39 Days — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye denied Bail by Kogi Court, to Remain in Custody for 39 Days

A Magistrate Court in Kogi State has denied the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District Dino Melaye bail, Punch reports.

Melaye was charged to court for an alleged conspiracy and aiding of jailbreak, a case which the prosecution, Alex Isihon, said the court did not have jurisdiction to hear.

Although Melaye’s counsel Mike Ozekhome, stated that the Kogi State penal code allows for the bail of one accused of such offence, the court’s magistrate refused to grant the senator bail.

The Chief Magistrate Suleiman Abdulahi who ruled that the senator remain in custody for the next 39 days, adjourned the case to June 11, 2018.

