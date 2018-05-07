Dino Melaye: Kogi Chief Justice adjourns Senator’s bail application, gives reasons — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Kogi Chief Justice adjourns Senator’s bail application, gives reasons
The Chief Justice of Kogi State High Court, Nasiru Ajanah on Monday adjourned hearing on the bail application of Senator Dino Melaye. Ajanah adjourned the hearing till Thursday, May 10. The judge explained that the bail application was adjourned due to failure of the lawyers of the Police and Melaye to file their affidavit with […]
