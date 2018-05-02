Dino Melaye Saga: Police boss snubs Senate invitation for the Second time — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye Saga: Police boss snubs Senate invitation for the Second time

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris has failed to honour the invitation extended to him to appear before the Senate for the second time.

IGP Idris was invited to explain the case surrounding the inhuman treatment given to the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye and other security challenges in the country.

The police boss was not seen at the Senate plenary for the second time and up till now, there has been no statement from his office to that effect.

However, many lawmakers expressed their anger and concern on the direction the country is headed and wondered why the Police boss will fail to honour the invitation of the Senate.

According to the Deputy Senate leader, Bala Ibn’Nallah, IGP Idris action was quite disappointing and embarrassing.

“We need to assist my President because the way things are going, it’s quite embarrassing. Senate is aware of its powers.” he said

Senate President, Dr.Bukola Saraki in his submission pleased with the Lawmakers to have patience and mandated the Senate Committee on Police affairs to ensure that the police boss appears in the next plenary.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

