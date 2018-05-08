 Dino Melaye: Why I Tried To Jump From Moving Vehicle — Nigeria Today
Dino Melaye: Why I Tried To Jump From Moving Vehicle

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator Dino Melaye has told a court that he tried to escape from the convoy transporting him from Abuja to Lokoja because he had reason to fear for his life. Recall that the Senator had been arrested on suspicion of distributing arms to political thugs to disrupt political activities in Kogi state and while on […]

The post Dino Melaye: Why I Tried To Jump From Moving Vehicle appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

