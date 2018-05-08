Dino Melaye: Why I Tried To Jump From Moving Vehicle — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Why I Tried To Jump From Moving Vehicle
Senator Dino Melaye has told a court that he tried to escape from the convoy transporting him from Abuja to Lokoja because he had reason to fear for his life. Recall that the Senator had been arrested on suspicion of distributing arms to political thugs to disrupt political activities in Kogi state and while on […]
The post Dino Melaye: Why I Tried To Jump From Moving Vehicle appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!