 Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody in Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody in Lagos

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A disagreement between a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger over a dirty Naira Note on Saturday in Lagos, turned bloody as irate youth beat the cyclist to a state of comma. A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who witnessed the incident reports that the cyclist, identified as Okon Akpan, had conveyed his […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody in Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.