“Divorce Is Not An Option” – Nigerian Lady Says She Won’t Leave Her Husband If He Sleeps With Their Child — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A female Twitter user shared a post on Nigerian women advising a lady to forgive her husband even after she found out he had been sleeping with her 11 year old sister for one year.

Displeased by the advise, Eketi stated that there will be more cases of misconduct if women continue telling their daughters that marriage is the greatest achievement a woman can attain.

Another female Twitter user identified as Onyi, supported the notion of forgiveness, stating that she won’t divorce her husband if her does the same to her underage daughter.

In fact, she went on to justify her stance using the Bible verses.

Source –  Naijaloaded

The post "Divorce Is Not An Option" – Nigerian Lady Says She Won't Leave Her Husband If He Sleeps With Their Child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

