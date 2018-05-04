Dixon Okello shares his secret to event proper security — Nigeria Today

Dixon Okello shares his secret to event proper security

Staff Writer

Private events security guru, Dixon Okello, is a man you will meet at almost every music, soccer or other outdoor event. The self made events security guru has today shared his secret to successful events and it is nothing out of the ordinary.

According to him, many people in security tend to use force. The events guru revealed that sometimes it is not about using force but being able to communicate with the people you are dealing with especially when it is a big crowd.

Dixon used the example of a soccer matches that he secures thanks tot he vote of confidence from FUFA. He asserted that talking to the people is better than threatening them in most cases.

“Vipers FC Vs Police at St Marys Stadium Kitende. The best way to handle soccer fans, is to talk to them in a very humble way and not threaten them. There is no need to use tear gas and live bullets at matches. That’s why fufa brought me on board. That’s my way of doing things”

There you have it, if you plan on joining his kind of business or hiring him anytime soon.

