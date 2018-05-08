DJ Cuppy: “I Traveled To London To Catch Small Breeze” – People React — Nigeria Today

DJ Cuppy: “I Traveled To London To Catch Small Breeze” – People React
Otedola’s daughter “Djcuppy” causes uproar on twitter after she tweeted that she left lagos for london just to catch small breeze.
She Wrote:-
Why is it so hot in London � I left Lagos to catch small breeze! �#bankholidaysunshine
Source – Naijaloaded
The post DJ Cuppy: “I Traveled To London To Catch Small Breeze” – People React appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!