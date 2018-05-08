 DJ Cuppy: “I Traveled To London To Catch Small Breeze” – People React — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

DJ Cuppy: “I Traveled To London To Catch Small Breeze” – People React

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Otedola’s daughter “Djcuppy” causes uproar on twitter after she tweeted that she left lagos for london just to catch small breeze.

She Wrote:-

Why is it so hot in London � I left Lagos to catch small breeze! �#bankholidaysunshine

 

Source – Naijaloaded

The post DJ Cuppy: “I Traveled To London To Catch Small Breeze” – People React appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.