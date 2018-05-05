DJ Jimmy Jatt, Kunle Afolayan, Edi Lawani Speak at Recall for Men Conference — Nigeria Today

DJ Jimmy Jatt, Kunle Afolayan, Edi Lawani Speak at Recall for Men Conference

By Vanessa Obioha

The seasoned entertainers were among the speakers who spoke at the first ever Recall for Men Conference held recently at the Balmoral Convention Centre , Victoria Island, Lagos. Sharing their various experiences from personal to career, the entertainers tackled the theme of the event ‘The Hustle is Real’ to the teeming audience in the full-packed hall.

For ace filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, the 21st century man must be a man of substance.

“A man should be wary of substance- are you contributing something? Are your printing your name in the sands of time? Will you be remembered for good? Life should be more than money. What do you want to be remembered for?” Afolayan posed the questions to his rapt audience.

On his part, DJ Jimmy Jatt pointed out the importance of family values. He stated that though he is famous, he has never allowed fame to rule over his relationships. He urged men to be disciplined and never abuse the respect and love of others, particularly women. Jatt who has been with his wife for 28 years shunned domestic abuse, saying that the deeds men do to other women live after them.

The Recall for Men Conference is the brainchild of Yetunde Bernard, an Identity Coach with the aim of addressing diverse issues that deal with men in their household, workplace and society as a whole.

“The idea for Recall for Men Conference is really a resource centre for men to develop themselves and for those who are already developed to help others and also for these men to find a place for expression Recall For Men conference is an unbiased, city-centre conference for the urbane man. It is targeted at providing the African man living in today’s urbane, competitive and demanding society with insights and practical tools to enable him meet his evolving world with intention, clarity and a deep sense of tenacity.”

She added that the conference is just part of the whole movement which includes a community and masterclasses. Her main goal she concluded was to connect the dreamers to the achievers and built a support-ststem for men generally.

The master classes featured Mudi, Bankole Bernard and others.

