DJ Yin – Voodoo ft. Bella Alubo & Bankyondbeatz — Nigeria Today

DJ Yin – Voodoo ft. Bella Alubo & Bankyondbeatz

Posted on May 1, 2018

Clear and raw about her emotions is Dj Yin in her recent track featuring exquisite songstress; Tinny Entertainment Bella Alubo and music producer/ sound engineer BankyOnDBeatz. Telling the familiar story of desire and lust, the trio merge and voice the words and sounds we struggle to say. A song with a timeless meaning will keep […]

