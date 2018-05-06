Do you know phobophobia? — Nigeria Today

Do you know phobophobia?

The fear can be so intense that sufferers go to extreme lengths to avoid what they are frightened of

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | To have a phobia is to have an overwhelming and often irrational fear of something. The fear can be so intense that sufferers go to extreme lengths to avoid the thing that they are frightened of.

Consequently, this can become highly problematic and have a significant negative impact on day-to-day life. Some of the most reported examples include the fear of heights (acrophobia), the fear of flying (aerophobia) and the fear of open and public places (agoraphobia).

But what if your fear is of fear itself or phobophobia? It is interpreted in a couple of ways, generally – either the fear of developing a phobia, or the fear of experiencing the symptoms associated with being fearful.

