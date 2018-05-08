Dogara’s faction conducts parallel APC ward congresses in Bauchi — Nigeria Today

Dogara’s faction conducts parallel APC ward congresses in Bauchi

By Suzan Edeh

RESOLUTION of the crisis rocking All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bauchi State is far from sight as the faction controlled by the House of Representatives Speaker, on Sunday, conducted parallel ward congresses.

It was gathered that the situation may further deepen the political gulf between the supporters of the state governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, on one hand and majority of members of National Assembly from the state on the other hand, thereby putting the APC in the state in a precarious position ahead of the 2019 general elections.

One of the leaders of the other faction, Senator Nazif Suleiman Gamawa, representing Bauchi North senatorial district, accused the ward congress committee led by Dr Tony Macfoy of being partial and doing the bidding of Governor Abubakar, thereby violating the guidelines of the APC in the process.”

Suleiman Gamawa, who addressed journalists late Sunday night at his residence in Bauchi, said Macfoy’s declaration that the ward congresses election his committee conducted on Saturday was free and fair was a big lie.

He said: “What he did was unfortunate and very sad. APC is a party that we are proud of. It is a party that is supposed to be a party of justice and we expected nothing better than.”

The post Dogara’s faction conducts parallel APC ward congresses in Bauchi appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

