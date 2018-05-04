Donald Trump takes up NBC News — Nigeria Today

Donald Trump takes up NBC News

NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite “sources” which are constantly wrong. Problem is, like so many others, the sources probably don’t exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2018

We've never seen such fake news as we have recently. It should be looked into big time. We need to seriously consider taking away the broadcast licence. They do breaking news for five hours on Cohen being wiretapped then issue a quiet retraction at 2am on a show no one sees. — Joey M. (YourVoice America) (@JTMYVA) May 4, 2018

Complain about fake news but perfectly content with the White House lying day after day to the American people. Shouldn't the President and the Press Secretary be held to higher standards? — Jeremy Belcher (@JeremyJBelcher) May 4, 2018

@realDonaldTrump Here’s my question: How the HELL does the lawyer of a “billionaire” not have $130,000 in savings?! Why would he need to take out home loan??? #MorningJoe — Aliyat Lecky (@aliyatlecky) May 4, 2018

Shoutout to secret agent of #TheResistance Rudy Giuliani!

With his shrewd legal advice Trump will be out of office in no Time!#ThankYouRudy #TGIF — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) May 4, 2018

Hillary, please go find something to do. You need to leave this President alone. He doesn't need your help. He is a real President, not like Bill & Obama!https://t.co/P82Yfb3V5S — TheRedStates (@TrumpsSouthHQ) May 4, 2018

Honestly, I'm not sure you would know whether or not YOU are telling the truth. I'm seriously concerned about your ability to know your own truth. — Patricia Priest (@pattiannpriest) May 4, 2018

Do they have Twitter in prison? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 4, 2018

Keep spouting your jealousy! It’s so awesome to see while he is finally moving the country in the right direction after years of ! — Reeder (@Reeder77387949) May 4, 2018

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

