Don’t Allow Your Husband Sleep With You Without PVC – Presidential Aspirant Tells Women — Nigeria Today

Don’t Allow Your Husband Sleep With You Without PVC – Presidential Aspirant Tells Women
Popular motivational speaker, Fela Durotoye has urged women to deprive their husbands of sex unless the men get their permanent voter cards. He made this known while explaining his decision to vie for the presidency of Nigeria at a Workers Day event in Lagos recently. Durotoye said, “We need to get our PVCs. PVC is […]
The post Don’t Allow Your Husband Sleep With You Without PVC – Presidential Aspirant Tells Women appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
