Don’t hold your breath for Vine 2 — it’s on hold indefinitely, co-founder says — Nigeria Today

Don’t hold your breath for Vine 2 — it’s on hold indefinitely, co-founder says

May 6, 2018

If you’re waiting for the second iteration of Vine, the short-form video app, don’t hold your breath. As per a recent announcement from co-founder Dom Hofmann, Vine 2 has been placed on hold for “an indefinite amount of time.”

The post Don’t hold your breath for Vine 2 — it’s on hold indefinitely, co-founder says appeared first on Digital Trends.

