 Don't judge Uzoho on club form – Dosu - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Don’t judge Uzoho on club form – Dosu – The Punch

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Don't judge Uzoho on club form – Dosu
The Punch
Former Nigeria goalkeeper Joseph Dosu has said the current club form of Deportivo La Coruna B keeper Francis Uzoho should not be used to judge his national team performance ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup. Uzoho, who made La Liga record last year as

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.