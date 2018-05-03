Don’t Miss Out on all the Bridal Fashion at LBFW 2018 happening this Weekend, May 4th – 6th — Nigeria Today

Don’t Miss Out on all the Bridal Fashion at LBFW 2018 happening this Weekend, May 4th – 6th
We are super excited about Lagos Bridal Fashion Week this weekend from May 4th till 6th, 2017 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island. Lagos.
Don’t miss out on all the Bridal Fashion Inspiration as LBFW brings to you:
- Runway shows
- Masterclasses with leading industry experts
- Consultations with your favorite wedding dress and suit designers
- Bridal fashion and accessories stores
Date: Friday, May 4th – Sunday, May 6th
Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island. Lagos.
All under one roof!
Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is organized by the Call Her Classic Fashion Agency @callherclassic
Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is proudly sponsored by Airtel, CocaCola, GTBank, Aiteo, Prudent Energy, SACHOL, Delta Airlines, RwandAir, Sifax Group and Nucleus Holdings.
Official Hair Sponsor: Kuddy Cosmetics
Official Makeup Sponsor: BLK/OPL Nigeria
Official Nail Sponsor: Nail and Beauty Affairs Salon and Spa
Partners are Lagos State, Lagos Continental Hotel, Lasis Security.
Media Partners include Aisle Perfect, BEN TV, Classic FM 97.3, BellaNaija Weddings, Guardian Life, Genevieve Magazine, Konbini, Kreglex Media, LoveWeddingsNG, Multichoice Nigeria, Ovation, Page 3, Schick Magazine, Silverbird Television, This Day Style, The Beat FM 99.9, WFM 91.7.
