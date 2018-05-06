Dorcas Shola Fapson Shouts ‘Ojoro’ Before Announcing Wizkid winner at Headies — Nigeria Today

Dorcas Shola Fapson Shouts ‘Ojoro’ Before Announcing Wizkid winner at Headies
Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Wizkid earlier this year, shouted “Ojoro” before announcing Wizkid winner of the Best Music Video category at the Headies .
Here’s the video that has just gone viral, though the actress has come out to say its not what we think!
The post Dorcas Shola Fapson Shouts ‘Ojoro’ Before Announcing Wizkid winner at Headies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!