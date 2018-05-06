 Dorcas Shola Fapson Shouts ‘Ojoro’ Before Announcing Wizkid winner at Headies — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dorcas Shola Fapson Shouts ‘Ojoro’ Before Announcing Wizkid winner at Headies

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments



Learn how to make money online. Click here

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Wizkid earlier this year, shouted “Ojoro” before announcing Wizkid winner of the Best Music Video category at the Headies .



Here’s the video that has just gone viral, though the actress has come out to say its not what we think!

The post Dorcas Shola Fapson Shouts ‘Ojoro’ Before Announcing Wizkid winner at Headies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.