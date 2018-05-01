Dow on track for lowest close in a month as caution grows ahead of Fed meeting - MarketWatch — Nigeria Today

Dow on track for lowest close in a month as caution grows ahead of Fed meeting – MarketWatch
Forbes
Dow on track for lowest close in a month as caution grows ahead of Fed meeting
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, as the latest round of corporate earnings failed to impress and investors focused on the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting and fresh developments in global trade. What are the main benchmarks doing? The …
Merck, Pfizer Report Mixed Results; Market Awaiting Apple, Fed, Jobs Report
Stocks Fall, Dow Drops as Wall Street Awaits Earnings From Apple
Dow drops nearly 300 points, Boeing falls 1.5%
