Dozens killed in Nigeria suicide bomb attack - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

 Dozens killed in Nigeria suicide bomb attack - The Guardian
Dozens killed in Nigeria suicide bomb attack – The Guardian

Posted on May 1, 2018


The Guardian

Dozens killed in Nigeria suicide bomb attack
The Guardian
Twin attack at mosque and market in north-east city of Mubi bears hallmarks of Islamist insurgents Boko Haram. Agence France-Presse in Kano. Tue 1 May 2018 14.19 EDT Last modified on Tue 1 May 2018 14.35 EDT. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter
