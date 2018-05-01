Dozens killed in Nigeria suicide bomb attack - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Dozens killed in Nigeria suicide bomb attack – The Guardian
The Guardian
Dozens killed in Nigeria suicide bomb attack
The Guardian
Twin attack at mosque and market in north-east city of Mubi bears hallmarks of Islamist insurgents Boko Haram. Agence France-Presse in Kano. Tue 1 May 2018 14.19 EDT Last modified on Tue 1 May 2018 14.35 EDT. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter …
Mosque blasts kill at least 27 in northeast Nigeria
Dozens killed in NE Nigeria suicide blasts
Twin blasts at mosque in northern Nigeria kill at least 28
