Dr Sid drops TWO New Songs on his Birthday | Listen to “Softly” feat. Solidstar & “40 Bottles” feat DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun — Nigeria Today

Dr Sid drops TWO New Songs on his Birthday | Listen to “Softly” feat. Solidstar & “40 Bottles” feat DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

It’s Mavin Records artist Dr Sid‘s birthday today and to mark the special day he has dropped two new singles.

The first song is “Softly”, featuring Solidstar, and the second song is “40 Bottles”, featuring DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh and Do2dtun.

Listen below.

Softly

40 Bottles

