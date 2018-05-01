Dr Sid drops TWO New Songs on his Birthday | Listen to “Softly” feat. Solidstar & “40 Bottles” feat DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun — Nigeria Today

Dr Sid drops TWO New Songs on his Birthday | Listen to “Softly” feat. Solidstar & “40 Bottles” feat DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun

It’s Mavin Records artist Dr Sid‘s birthday today and to mark the special day he has dropped two new singles.

The first song is “Softly”, featuring Solidstar, and the second song is “40 Bottles”, featuring DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh and Do2dtun.

Listen below.

Softly



40 Bottles



The post Dr Sid drops TWO New Songs on his Birthday | Listen to “Softly” feat. Solidstar & “40 Bottles” feat DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

