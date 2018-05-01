Dr Sid drops TWO New Songs on his Birthday | Listen to “Softly” feat. Solidstar & “40 Bottles” feat DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun — Nigeria Today

Dr Sid drops TWO New Songs on his Birthday | Listen to “Softly” feat. Solidstar & “40 Bottles” feat DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun
It’s Mavin Records artist Dr Sid‘s birthday today and to mark the special day he has dropped two new singles.
The first song is “Softly”, featuring Solidstar, and the second song is “40 Bottles”, featuring DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh and Do2dtun.
Listen below.
Softly
40 Bottles
The post Dr Sid drops TWO New Songs on his Birthday | Listen to “Softly” feat. Solidstar & “40 Bottles” feat DJ Big N, Shody, King Spesh & Do2dtun appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!