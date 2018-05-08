Drama as Hospital Refuses To Release Patient’s Body Over Unpaid Bill Worth N10m — Nigeria Today

Drama as Hospital Refuses To Release Patient’s Body Over Unpaid Bill Worth N10m

A man identified as Boniface Mbugua Githenya, has been unable to bury his son, Michael Ngige, who died four months ago. The burial is being delayed due to Githenya’s inability to pay off the three million Kenyan shillings (over N10m) bill incurred while Ngige was in the hospital. Githenya on Tuesday revealed that the […]

