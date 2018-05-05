 Drama as section of KNUT members sworn in Hesbon Otieno as Secretary-General - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Drama as section of KNUT members sworn in Hesbon Otieno as Secretary-General – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Drama as section of KNUT members sworn in Hesbon Otieno as Secretary-General
The Star, Kenya
There was drama at KNUT headquarters in Nairobi after a group of union members forcibly sworn in Hesbon Otieno as the Secretary-General. The group, who are members of the union's National Executive Council, dramatically swore in Otieno in full glare of
KNUT officials storm union headquarters, demand removal of SossionThe Standard

all 10 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.