 Drama as Warrri Church Bans Members Without PVC — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 6, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The South-South Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, and head of Flock of Christ Mission, Warri, Delta State, Bishop Simeon Okah, has announced that henceforth, any member of his church that has not obtained his Permanent Voters’ Card “would not be allowed to worship, dailypost report reveals. He said gone were the […]

