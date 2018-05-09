Driver in court for forgery — Nigeria Today

Driver in court for forgery

A Karu Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted N200,000 bail to a 36-year-old driver, Frank Ochanyi, who allegedly sold a car with false documents. Magistrate Mariam Okebukola granted bail to the driver after he pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge of breach of trust, cheating, giving false statement and fabricating false evidence. Okebukola ordered the driver to produce two sureties in like sum, also as a condition for the bail.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

