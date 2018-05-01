Drug Abuse: FG Bans Import, Production Of Codeine Syrup — Nigeria Today

Drug Abuse: FG Bans Import, Production Of Codeine Syrup
The Federal Ministry of Health has banned the production and importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations to check substance abuse among Nigerians. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made the decision known in a statement issued by Mr Olajide Oshundun, Assistant Director of Information in the ministry, in Abuja on […]
The post Drug Abuse: FG Bans Import, Production Of Codeine Syrup appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!