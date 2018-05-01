 DSP builds “Project Interior” for BBC, Netflix - Realscreen — Nigeria Today
DSP builds “Project Interior” for BBC, Netflix – Realscreen

Posted on May 1, 2018


DSP builds “Project Interior” for BBC, Netflix
Digital streaming giant Netflix and British pubcaster BBC2 have commissioned Endemol Shine UK's Darlow Smithson Productions (DSP) to develop an interior design competition format. Project Interior (w/t; 8 x 60 minutes) will feature 10 budding designers
