Dual Suicide Bombers Kills Countless At Mosque And Market — Nigeria Today

Dual Suicide Bombers Kills Countless At Mosque And Market

Over 20 people were killed in an attack by two suicide bombers on Tuesday, the incident occurred at a mosque and a market in Mubi, northeast Nigeria, residents said. “We have evacuated dozens of dead and injured people to the hospital and the rescue operation is still ongoing,” local volunteer Habu Saleh told AFP. A […]

The post Dual Suicide Bombers Kills Countless At Mosque And Market appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

