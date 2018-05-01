Dual Suicide Bombers Kills Countless At Mosque And Market — Nigeria Today

Dual Suicide Bombers Kills Countless At Mosque And Market
Over 20 people were killed in an attack by two suicide bombers on Tuesday, the incident occurred at a mosque and a market in Mubi, northeast Nigeria, residents said. “We have evacuated dozens of dead and injured people to the hospital and the rescue operation is still ongoing,” local volunteer Habu Saleh told AFP. A […]
