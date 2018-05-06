 Dubai utility inaugurates solar park - Arab News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dubai utility inaugurates solar park – Arab News

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Arab News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Dubai utility inaugurates solar park
Arab News
Dubai has inaugurated the 200 megawatt (MW) first stage of the 800MW third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park. Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) is implementing the third phase using the Independent Power Producer (IPP
Dubai increases clean energy shareInnovators Magazine

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.