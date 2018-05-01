Dud Cheque: Court Remands Bizman In Prison — Nigeria Today

Dud Cheque: Court Remands Bizman In Prison

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State has remanded a Sokoto-based businessman, Abdulkadir Dan Ute, in prison over alleged issuance of dud cheque worth N6million to KAM Industries Nigeria Limited contrary to Section 1(a)(b) of dishonoured cheque offences law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. It was gathered that Dan Ute, 66 year-old, of […]

The post Dud Cheque: Court Remands Bizman In Prison appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

