 Duncan Mighty returns with New Single “Fake Love” featuring Wizkid — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Duncan Mighty returns with New Single “Fake Love” featuring Wizkid

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Duncan Mighty returns with New Single "Fake Love" featuring Wizkid | BellaNaijaIt’s been a while we heard from Duncan Mighty, but he seems to know we’ve missed him, returning with a new one featuring Wizkid.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The singer’s new track is titled “Fake Love.” Listen to it below.

The post Duncan Mighty returns with New Single “Fake Love” featuring Wizkid appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.