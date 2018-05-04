Duncan Mighty returns with New Single “Fake Love” featuring Wizkid — Nigeria Today

Duncan Mighty returns with New Single “Fake Love” featuring Wizkid

It’s been a while we heard from Duncan Mighty, but he seems to know we’ve missed him, returning with a new one featuring Wizkid.

The singer’s new track is titled “Fake Love.” Listen to it below.

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Duncan-Mighty-X-Wizkid-Fake-Love.mp3

The post Duncan Mighty returns with New Single “Fake Love” featuring Wizkid appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

