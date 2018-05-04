Duncan Mighty returns with New Single “Fake Love” featuring Wizkid — Nigeria Today

Duncan Mighty returns with New Single “Fake Love” featuring Wizkid
It’s been a while we heard from Duncan Mighty, but he seems to know we’ve missed him, returning with a new one featuring Wizkid.
The singer’s new track is titled “Fake Love.” Listen to it below.
The post Duncan Mighty returns with New Single “Fake Love” featuring Wizkid appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!