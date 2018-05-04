Duncan Mighty X Wizkid – Fake Love — Nigeria Today

Duncan Mighty X Wizkid – Fake Love

Port Harcourt first son “Duncan Mighty” after a long break returns with a joint effort with Star Boy Entertainment front man “Wizkid“. This one is titled “Fake Love“, produced by Killertunes. The song was mixed and mastered by STG. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

