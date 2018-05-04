Eagles climb in latest FIFA ranking — Nigeria Today

Eagles climb in latest FIFA ranking

Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up five places from 52nd to 47th position in the latest FIFA world ranking released on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

The ranking was published on the world football governing body’s official website.

Nigeria’s friendly matches against Poland and Serbia played a key role in their rise. Gernot Rohr’s men beat Poland in Wraclow, before losing 2-0 to Serbia in London.

In Africa, the Super Eagles are now in the sixth position.

Overall, world champions Germany remain number one, with Brazil in second, Belgium are third, Portugal are in fourth and Argentina fifth.

In sixth position are Switzerland, France are in seventh, Spain in eight, Chile in ninth and Poland in 10th.

