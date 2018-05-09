Earthquake In Delhi Current News Today 2018 — Nigeria Today

Earthquake In Delhi Current News Today 2018

Live Updates From the scene of 5.5 magnitude Earthquake in Tajikistan: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and parts of north India. Meanwhile, USGS said the temblor was centered just across the border, in a remote part of Tajikistan. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has rocked Afghanistan and Pakistan, sending people racing out of buildings in the […]

