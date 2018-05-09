Ebonyi govt secures N8bn Agric loan for 2018 planting season — Nigeria Today

Ebonyi govt secures N8bn Agric loan for 2018 planting season
Government of Ebonyi
State yesterday says it has
secured N8 billion agric loan
to facilitate the 2018 planting
season. The state Commissioner
for Agriculture and Natural
Resources, Hon. Ikechukwu
Nwobo disclosed while briefing
Journalists in Abakaliki.
According to him, the loan
which carries low interest rate
will be given to interested
genuine farmers and youths
to facilitate the 2018 farming
season. He noted that
government secured the loan in
order to increase the volume of
other agricultural production in
the state as well as to encourage
local farmers to engage in
modern farming activities.
“The state government has
secured N8 billion agric loan to
be distributed to farmers this
2018 planting season to boost
yield.
“We have money in the Bank
of Industry, we have money
also in the Agric Development
Bank and this money is to be
given to interested genuine
farmers and idle youths willing
to invest in agriculture at low
interest rate. “You can make
more money engaging in
modern agricultural production
including poultry, snail, fishery
and piggery farming.
“The state government has
revolutionised agricultural
sector to make it not only
lucrative but attractive, “
Nwobo said. The Commissioner
reiterated commitment of the
administration to sustain the
roadmap for the development
of agricultural sector and to
ensure that the sector became a
leading revenue earner for the
state.
He said that government
was investing so much in the
development of rice, cassava
and livestock productions.
Nwobo said that government
had procured high yielding
cassava stems to be distributed
to cassava farmers to boost
cassava production in the state.
He added that government had
established cassava processing
plants in the three geopolitical
zones of the state with capacity
to produce millions of tons of
processed cassava products
every year.
“The cassava processing
plants will provide steady
market for processed cassava
products including starch and
garri while the farmer will have
value for his or her labour”.
Nwobo emphasized the
commitment of the Governor
