Ebonyi: Umahi bans exco-members, journalists from using phones, recorders at Govt House — Nigeria Today

Ebonyi: Umahi bans exco-members, journalists from using phones, recorders at Govt House

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

There was a serious confusion at the Ebonyi State government house Abakaliki on Monday as the governor, Chief David Umahi banned journalists and exco-members from using phones, laptops, ipads, including any other electro-magnetic device at the exco-chambers. It was gathered that the security officials were ordered by the governor to ensure adequate security at the […]

