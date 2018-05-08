Ebonyi: Umahi bans exco-members, journalists from using phones, recorders at Govt House — Nigeria Today

Ebonyi: Umahi bans exco-members, journalists from using phones, recorders at Govt House

There was a serious confusion at the Ebonyi State government house Abakaliki on Monday as the governor, Chief David Umahi banned journalists and exco-members from using phones, laptops, ipads, including any other electro-magnetic device at the exco-chambers. It was gathered that the security officials were ordered by the governor to ensure adequate security at the […]

Ebonyi: Umahi bans exco-members, journalists from using phones, recorders at Govt House

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

