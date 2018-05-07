Ebonyi Woman Clubs Her Mother-in-law With Pestle To Death At Night — Nigeria Today

Ebonyi Woman Clubs Her Mother-in-law With Pestle To Death At Night
Mrs Chioma Ibina, 45, has allegedly murdered her mother-in-law identified simply as Mrs Ibina with a pestle. The incident which took place in Ebyia Unuhu in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State happened last Friday. According to the son of the deceased, Mr Maduabuchi Ibina, while explaining to newsmen, said that some of the […]
The post Ebonyi Woman Clubs Her Mother-in-law With Pestle To Death At Night appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!