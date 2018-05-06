Ecuadorian ambassador commends free ICT training initiative for women — Nigeria Today

Ecuadorian ambassador commends free ICT training initiative for women

The outgoing Ambassador for Ecuador in Nigeria, Leopoldo Rovayo has commended the effort of Elbativeni Foundation to provide free Information Communication Technology (ICT) training to 20 ladies in Nigeria for six months.

The Ambassador has also lent the full support of the Embassy to the ICT training initiative that empowers Nigerian/African women by developing their skills in digital marketing, apps development, graphics and other technologies.

Elbativeni Foundation launched its ICT training program at the last edition of ‘The Generation Next Youth Empowerment Summit’ organised by the Foundation in collaboration with the embassy of Ecuador in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communication’s Commission (NCC), Nanet Hotels and other partners.

The Ecuadorian ambassador, who visited with his wife Lucia Rovayo, said: “In 2015 I took the challenge to open a new embassy here and I really have enjoyed working in Nigeria as I have learnt a lot from Nigeria and from Africa. I am very sensitive to all the social issues and I have tried in my two and half years to find reliable partners to do something for Nigerian people and that is how we found Elbativeni Foundation.”

“So for the Embassy it’s a pleasure to support this cause and the foundation can use our facility while we are not working on Saturdays. I have requested my government for a new representative as I know that Nigerian government takes four months to give the agreement and part of my recommendation is that they continue this partnership with the foundation,” Rovayo said.

He urged the participants to utilise the opportunity to reinvent themselves to become useful to their immediate families and the society at large.

As it stands, 20 women are benefiting from the ICT training courtesy of Elbativeni Foundation and Elbativeni Impressions and Consult, non-governmental organisations based in Abuja; bridging the gap in women’s involvement in technology.

According to Destiny Ruth Obiakoeze, chairman of the Foundation, “The foundation’s advocacies are on youths, youth development, youth empowerment, women development and empowerment as well as the girl child accordingly.

“We have amongst our project targets, The Generation Next Youth Empowerment Summit which we will be hosting in October of this year, Girls in ICT and Project Loop Her in addition to many other projects we will do. Project Loop Her is a training to empower women and get them interested in ICT and STEM.

“Our ladies are trained on App development, website development, digital marketing, digital skills, graphics etc. Project LoopHer would help them actually begin to see the need to get involved in ICT to make money out of it and to begin to look forward to opportunities that are available and grab them,” Obiakoeze said.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Jade Olise who thanked the Ambassador and the Embassy noted that words could not quantify the impact of the project on their lives.

She appreciated the support of the Ambassador and the Embassy in encouraging the foundation and the empowerment project.

Elbativeni Foundation is incorporated in Nigeria under the corporate affairs commission (CAC) and formed out of the need to advance youth development in Nigeria and the continent of Africa and to lend voice to progressive gender advocacies through strategic and targeted schemes or projects.

Jumoke Akiyode-Lawanson

The post Ecuadorian ambassador commends free ICT training initiative for women appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

