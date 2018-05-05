Edo partners Bridge Academy for specialised teachers’ training — Nigeria Today

Edo partners Bridge Academy for specialised teachers’ training

…As Obaseki extends Edo BEST to public secondary school

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will partner the Bridge Academy in the ongoing repositioning of the State’s College of Education Campus at Abudu, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, to serve as a facility for specialised teacher training.

Obaseki disclosed this when he received a delegation from the Bridge International Academy, who were on a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House in Benin City.

He said, “The state government is committed to the repositioning of the Abudu Campus of the State College of Education to serve as Special Training Centre for Teachers at the basic education sub-sector in the state.”

He added, “The partnership will include an arrangement where the state and the Bridge International Academy will co-invest in refurbishing the Abudu Campus of the state’s College of Education.”

Obaseki explained that the priority for the state is to ensure the complete transformation of basic education by insisting on training of teachers on modern methods of teaching to improve learning outcomes. He noted that this would improve access to quality of education for children in primary and junior secondary schools.

“The state has resolved to focus on human capacity development for teachers through training, which will enable them adopt modern methods of teaching and learning. This is the first time such modern technology would be deployed for teaching about 500,000 pupils in 300 public primary schools in the state through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo BEST) programme.”

He said there are plans to extend the Edo BEST programme to public secondary schools in the state, and encourage private schools operating in the state to embrace similar initiative.

According to the governor, “In the ongoing refurbishment of the Abudu campus of the state College of Education, the state government is partnering with the Bridge International Academy to provide teaching laboratories and other services for the campus.”

Founder, Bridge International Academy, Dr. Shannon May, commended governor Obaseki for his drive and vision to reform the education sector in the state. May said Obaseki’s developmental strides would draw investors to the state, noting, “The academy is ready to partner with the state to transform the education sector.”

