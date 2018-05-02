EFCC arrests fake Magu — Nigeria Today

EFCC arrests fake Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested one Felix Idowu for allegedly impersonating its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu. In a statement on Wednesday, Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect was a real estate agent and graduate of Political Science. Uwujaren said Idowu was found with documents […]

The post EFCC arrests fake Magu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

