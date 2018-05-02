 EFCC arrests fake ‘Magu’ — Nigeria Today
EFCC arrests fake ‘Magu’

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Felix Idowu, a real estate agent and graduate of Political Science, for impersonating Ibrahim Magu, the agency’s Acting Chairman. Idowu had in the assumed capacity swindled unsuspecting victims of their hard earned income. The suspect upon arrest was found with documents which had the forged signature of the EFCC boss.

